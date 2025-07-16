Oakfield Park beach closed due to possible blue-green algae bloom

OAKFIELD: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that due to the presence of a possible toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom, Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield is closed for recreational use.
Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are naturally occurring in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm.
Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins which can pose a risk to people and pets.
Water users are encouraged to take the following precautions:
- Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, towel off vigorously and wash with tap water as soon as possible.
- Do not swim or wade (or allow your children or pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae.
- Keep pets on-leash and do not allow them to consume blue-green algae material.
- Avoid consuming water from this lake.
- Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.
People who come in contact with blue-green algae blooms or ingest water containing blue-green algae blooms may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk.
If you have these symptoms, please seek medical assistance. Images of blue-green algae are available here.
When a blue-green algae bloom or matis observed, a beach closure is issued and initial testing is done to determine whether it is a toxin-producing algae bloom is.
If it is not a toxin-producing algae bloom, no further testing is required and the beach will be reopened.
A public service announcement will be issued once the beach has reopened.
If it is a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom, further testing will be carried out and the beach will remain closed until blooms have disappeared and post-bloom test results indicate the toxin concentration is within Health Canada guidelines.
To learn more about blue-green algae blooms, visit: halifax.ca/cyano.