Oakfield Park beach closed due to possible blue-green algae bloom

A low-density planktonic blue-green algae bloom near the shoreline of a lake. (NSECC photo)

OAKFIELD: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that due to the presence of a possible toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom, Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield is closed for recreational use.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are naturally occurring in freshwater environments and may grow when weather conditions are calm and warm.

Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins which can pose a risk to people and pets.

Water users are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, towel off vigorously and wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your children or pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas that have been closed to swimming due to possible blue-green algae.

Keep pets on-leash and do not allow them to consume blue-green algae material.

Avoid consuming water from this lake.

Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae blooms or ingest water containing blue-green algae blooms may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk.

If you have these symptoms, please seek medical assistance. Images of blue-green algae are available here.

When a blue-green algae bloom or matis observed, a beach closure is issued and initial testing is done to determine whether it is a toxin-producing algae bloom is.

If it is not a toxin-producing algae bloom, no further testing is required and the beach will be reopened.

A public service announcement will be issued once the beach has reopened.

If it is a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom, further testing will be carried out and the beach will remain closed until blooms have disappeared and post-bloom test results indicate the toxin concentration is within Health Canada guidelines.

To learn more about blue-green algae blooms, visit: halifax.ca/cyano.