Lantz woman facing charges of impaired driving

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

LANTZ: A Lantz woman is due in court in September to face charges of impaired driving.

RCMP say that on July 13, officers received a report of an impaired driver leaving one of the subdivisions in Lantz.

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle shortly after being dispatched to the call travelling almost 100 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone,” police said in a release.

Officers detected an odor of liquor from the driver who subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver was arrested for Operation while Impaired and was brought back to the detachment for further testing.

Once back at the detachment the female failed another breath test.

She was issued a 90-day driving suspension.

The woman was ordered to appear in court on September 22. The suspects name can’t be released until the charges are brought before the courts.