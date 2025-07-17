RCMP continuing intensive investigation into Lilly and Jack’s disappearance

Jack and Lilly in this photo. (Submitted/FB)

LANSDOWNE STATION: The Nova Scotia RCMP’s intensive investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues.

The investigative team in the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigational efforts under the Missing Persons Act.

They’re assisted by RCMP units in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, along with the National Centre of Missing Persons, Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and provincial and municipal police agencies from Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada.

Their efforts include:

Reviewing approximately 5,000 video files that have been obtained through a video canvass of Lansdowne Station and the surrounding areas

Assessing more than 600 tips from the public

Formally interviewing more than 60 people, including the administration of polygraph to some individuals

Forensic examination of materials located through ground and air searches in Lansdowne Station, including a pink blanket that officers seized on Lansdowne Rd.

Submitting judicial authorizations to seize and examine materials and devices that may provide information useful to the investigation

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Right now, there are more than 800 tasks associated to this investigation,” says S/Sgt. Rob McCamon, Officer in Charge (acting), Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences.

“A tremendous amount of careful, deliberate investigative work is underway by people here at home and in other parts of Canada; our collective efforts will continue every day until we determine with certainty the circumstances surrounding Lilly and Jack’s disappearance.”

Investigators encourage anyone with specific information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-583775