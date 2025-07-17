Community celebrates McDonald Sports Park’s milestone anniversary

These three youngsters were having fun playing in the sand at McDonald Sports Park on their 50th anniversary. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: Music, beverages, a BBQ and beautiful weather all helped shine and make for a great day to celebrate a gem in the Waverley community.

On July 12, close to 250 or so people came out to enjoy the night of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the McDonald Sports Park in Waverley.

The park, at the end of Champions Way just past the Cheema Aquatic Club driveway, has trails; a dock to use for canoes/kayaks and swimming into Lake Thomas; beach volleyball court; a gazebo with a roof to keep you cool on those hot summer days; the baseball field and much more.

The celebration saw the Affordable Luxuries kick things off before it was Hundred Proof who wrapped things up as the main performer of the night.

Michael Parrott, chair with the Waverley Amateur Athletic Association who oversee things at McDonald Sports Park, was pleased as peach at the crowd turnout for the milestone celebration.

“I think this was a great turnout for our 50th anniversary of the Sports Park,” said Parrott.

“We couldn’t have asked for better bands, crowd, the community support, the food from Sobeys, and the beautiful weather, our partners in Henderson Electric and Bomac.

“So many people did work to get the park ready for this big milestone.”

Nine Locks Brewing had some alcoholic and alcohol-free beverages available for sale in a fenced off area on the field.

The Waverley Legion was there grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers and selling them, with monies going to the Legion.

And Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon stopped by with a cheque in hand.

Deagle Gammon presented Parrott and Barry Dalrymple, who the gazebo is named after at the park, a cheque from her capital account for $3,500. The money is going to be used towards further upgrades being planned at the Sports Park.

“Cathy has been a supporter of everything we do here at the park,” said Parrott.

“She was here with Percy and Charlie the dog.”

Sackville-Preston-Bedford MP Braedon Clark also came out to show his support. It was his first time ever in the McDonald Sports Park.

Beach volleyball is played at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley. (Healey photo)

Bean bag toss. (Healey photo)

Affordable Luxuries perform. (Healey photo)

Nine Locks had alcoholic and Alcohol free drinks available at the celebration in a fenced in area. (Healey photo)

Councillor Deagle Gammon presents her cheque to Michael Parrot, right, and Barry Dalrymple, centre. (Healey photo)

The BBQ was popular from the Waverley Legion. (Healey photo)

Hundred Proof at McDonald Sports Park. (Healey photo)

This young girl was having a ball of fun outdoors at the sports park. (Healey photo)

Cake is cut at McDonald Sports Park. (Healey photo)

Just drumming away at McDonald Sports Park. (Healey photo)