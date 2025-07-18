Canadian, U.S. Irish dancers coming to Dartmouth for competition

Four championship Irish dancers. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Irish dancers from across Canada and the United States will gather in

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on August 3.

It will take place at École du Carrefour for Feis Nova Scotia (Feis NS)—the region’s longest-running Irish dance competition.

Hosted by the Greene School of Irish Dance, this year’s event holds special significance as it marks 30 years since the inaugural feis, founded in 1995 by Bob Greene.

“Feis” is the Irish Gaelic word for “competition,” and Feis NS continues to honour this tradition by welcoming dancers of all ages and levels—from preschoolers taking their first steps on stage to seasoned Championship-level competitors.

Set to the sounds of live traditional Irish music and featuring dancers in ornate costumes adorned with Celtic designs, Feis NS is a vibrant celebration of Irish culture.

But beyond the dancing, it also showcases the rich heritage of Nova Scotia.

“Feis NS is proud to bring together dancers from all backgrounds to our beautiful province, while at the same time giving our local dancers a chance to compete and promote Irish dance at home,” said Beth

Greene, T.C.R.G., co-director of the Greene School of Irish Dance.

Championship dancers will compete for a coveted stained-glass replica of the Bluenose, created by local artist Reidun Holley, while other competitors will vie for Nova Scotia Tartan–themed awards—a nod to the event’s deep roots in both Irish and East Coast culture.