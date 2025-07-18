The Laker News

Featured News

Police charge Dartmouth man with weapons offences

ByPat Healey

Jul 18, 2025 #Dartmouth, #Halifax, #Lower Sackville, #RCMP, #weapons
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a man with weapons offences following a report of a disturbance at a park in Lower Sackville.

On July 16, at approximately 3:30 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a splash pad.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had threatened a woman with a sensory irritant.

During the altercation, the man then took out a knife from his waistband. Witnesses were able to take the knife from the man and toss it away from him.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The man then fled and was not at the park when officers arrived. No one was physically injured in the incident.

Through the investigation, the man was identified as Jacob Joseph Jenkins, 32, of Dartmouth.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. that evening, officers safely arrested Jenkins at a home in Dartmouth.

Jenkins has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts), Uttering Threats, and Assault with Weapon.

He appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 17 and has been released pending another court appearance in September.

File #25-101284

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News Featured

Canadian, U.S. Irish dancers coming to Dartmouth for competition

Jul 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Community celebrates McDonald Sports Park’s milestone anniversary

Jul 17, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP continuing intensive investigation into Lilly and Jack’s disappearance

Jul 17, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Police charge Dartmouth man with weapons offences

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants

Langille, Gilby, Lively set for FGI Pro Stock Tour’s IWK 250

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Canadian, U.S. Irish dancers coming to Dartmouth for competition

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Column Columns

COLUMN: New surge in misinformation on diabetes poses serious health risk

July 18, 2025 Pat Healey