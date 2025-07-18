Police charge Dartmouth man with weapons offences

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a man with weapons offences following a report of a disturbance at a park in Lower Sackville.

On July 16, at approximately 3:30 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a splash pad.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had threatened a woman with a sensory irritant.

During the altercation, the man then took out a knife from his waistband. Witnesses were able to take the knife from the man and toss it away from him.

The man then fled and was not at the park when officers arrived. No one was physically injured in the incident.

Through the investigation, the man was identified as Jacob Joseph Jenkins, 32, of Dartmouth.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. that evening, officers safely arrested Jenkins at a home in Dartmouth.

Jenkins has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts), Uttering Threats, and Assault with Weapon.

He appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 17 and has been released pending another court appearance in September.

File #25-101284