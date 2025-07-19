From the Cruiser – July 15, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 143 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jonathan Neima.

20251004273- Police received a report of a possible fraud via a romance scam. A victim reported sending $50,000 to a woman.

Officers want to remind the public never to send money to people they have not met.

Moreover, once the code on the back of a gift card is given the funds cannot be recovered.

8 traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Request to identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual from a Hit and Run from the Elmsdale PetroCan.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File number 2025976273.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 11 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, failing to obey traffic sign/signal, and failing to have vehicle inspected as required.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Michael Cooper.

Cooper is wanted for two counts of Assault, Break and Enter, and Uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

