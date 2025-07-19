Province turning to timber and wood products in construction, renovation of new buildings

Some lumber is moved by machinery at the Ledwidge Lumber yard in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Wood products will be utilized more in the construction and renovation of new buildings such as schools and hospitals, the province announced in Enfield on Thursday.

At Ledwidge Lumber on a warm Thursday, Public Works Minister Fred Tilley and Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton announced while the province is turning to timber and wood products at every opportunity they can they will also be moving to heating public buildings with wood products.

“Now more than ever, we want to use local products for building and heating in Nova Scotia,” said Tilley to the crowd on hand, made up of supporters and media.

“That’s why government is leading by example and using more wood products in our own buildings.

“It’s one of many steps our government is taking to make Nova Scotia more self-reliant and energy-secure and to grow our economy and create jobs through innovation in our forestry sector.”

Tilley said every government department is being directed to look for opportunities to use wood products which are leftover after trees have been harvested and milled for lumber. The products could include mass timber, wood pellets, biomass and biofuels, he added.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton speaks as Public Works Minister Fred Tilley listens to the side during an announcement at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield on Thursday July 17. (Healey photo)

Tilley said currently there are 20 public buildings across the province, including schools and hospitals, that are using wood-based heating systems.

The province says two more are in development.

Tilley said the province is updating its design and procurement policies to make wood a preferred choice in future construction and renovation projects, while transitioning oil-based heating systems to wood.

The decision to make the announcement had nothing to do with news of Northern Pulp would be leaving the province once and for all. They had operated a paper mill in Abercrombie, but was forced to shut down its mill in 2020 after failing to meet environmental guidelines set out by the province regarding its new wastewater treatment facility.

“This is one of many things that have been in the breadbasket for low-grade wood fibre and our forestry sector. This has been worked on for some time,” he said.

“This is not in response to the decision of Northern Pulp. This is actually in response to the economy and forestry sector.”

Patrick Crabbe from the Mass Timber Company. (Healey photo)

Patrick Crabbe, the President and CEO of the Mass Timber Company that is preparing to setup just up the road in the Elmsdale Business Park was on hand at the announcement.

“Nova Scotia’s commitment to prioritize using wood in public buildings is an important step that aligns economic prosperity with environmental stewardship,” Crabbe said to the crowd.

“It creates a powerful circular economy supporting sustainable forestry practices and Nova Scotia’s softwood lumber industry by stimulating demand for high-value local wood products.

“That includes using high-performing, low-carbon mass timber to build the essential infrastructure Nova Scotians rely on.

“At a time when supply chain security is paramount, this is a clear commitment to investing in our own resources and communities.”

Ledwidge Lumber president Doug Ledwidge said his company applauds the efforts by the provincial government.

He said there are challenges right now with the trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.

“Local is a good place to sell our products,” said Ledwidge.

Group photo following the announcement. (Healey photo)