PHOTOS/VIDEO: Sackville Heights Summer Fun Fest celebrates summer fun for all

LOWER SACKVILLE: An evening of family fun, laughter, and summer celebration was held at the Sackville Heights Summer Fun Fest last week.
The event saw more than 800 hot dogs served; bouncy castles; a petting zoo; games; face painting; cotton candy and so much more on a beautiful Wednesday in July.
It was free for all ages and meant as a way to celebrate the summer.
Freelance videographer Matt Dagley stopped by to see what the event was all about.
Video sponsored by Boston Pizza Lower Sackville.
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: