PHOTOS/VIDEO: Sackville Heights Summer Fun Fest celebrates summer fun for all

Petting zoo. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: An evening of family fun, laughter, and summer celebration was held at the Sackville Heights Summer Fun Fest last week.

The event saw more than 800 hot dogs served; bouncy castles; a petting zoo; games; face painting; cotton candy and so much more on a beautiful Wednesday in July.

It was free for all ages and meant as a way to celebrate the summer.

Freelance videographer Matt Dagley stopped by to see what the event was all about.

Video sponsored by Boston Pizza Lower Sackville.

Games fun at Summer Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

Facepainting. (Dagley Media photo)

Interviewing April Bennett, SHCC program coordinator. (Dagley Media photo)

A young girls waves to the camera at Summer Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

One of the bouncy castles that were at Summer Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

Cotton Candy at Summer Fest. (Dagley media photo)