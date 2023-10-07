Champions crowned at Halifax 300 weekend race finale

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Gage Gilby cemented his name as the Strictly Hydraulics Legend division champion at Scotia Speedworld the only way he knew how too – by winning the final feature of 2023.

On the Halifax 300 weekend on Sept. 30, the finale of the race season and a show-points only event, Gilby crossed the finish line first in the heat race, and then did the same in the feature taking his No. 25 CKG Elevator machine to The Tire Man Victory Lane.

Each racer that showed up at the track received 100 points, so as soon as they showed up the champions and rookie recipients were known and made official.

Gage Gilby gets a big hug from mom Julie on winning the Legends title. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gilby finished ahead of the no. 24 of Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction in the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series feature.

Meanwhile Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble, doing double duty with Landon Pierce’s bandolero, coming home third in the no. 08.

Nate Singer of Kennetcook was fourth in the no. 81.

Noble won the second heat race.

Christensen was awarded the Tim Hortons at the Airport rookie of the year title.

Ayden Christensen is presented with his rookie of the eyar honours. Emmett and his dad Morten are standing with him. (Healey photo)

Here is the final finish for the 50-lap feature:

1. 25 Gage Gilby

2. 24 Ayden Christensen

3. 8 Dawson Noble

4. 81 Nate Singer

5. 07 Kelsey Hann

Heat 1: 25 Gage Gilby

Heat 2: 8 Dawson Noble

Champion: 25 Gage Gilby

Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie: 24 Ayden Christensen

Ayden Christensen with a small fan. (Healey photo)

Emmett gives Ayden Christensen a bear hug and does a twirl with him after he won rookie of the year. (Healey photos)

Emmett gives Ayden Christensen a bear hug and does a twirl with him after he won rookie of the year. (Healey photos)

Polly gets to drive with Gage to tech after his championship win at the Halifax 300. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews put an impression on her 2023 season by capping it off with yet another win. She had claimed the Maritime Auto Glass Beginner Bandolero championship just by showing up at the track.

She crossed the finish line first in the extended distance 14 lap feature of Maitland’s Emma MacMillan in the no. 92 and the 43 of Ryder Smith of Wellington, in his rookie season.

The third-place result was the best finish of the year for Smith, who earned the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the year honours.

Maritime Auto Glass Beginner Bandolero – 14 laps

1. 99 Bristol Matthews

2. 92 Emma MacMillan

3. 43 Ryder Smith

4. 47 Irelyn Rose

5. 63 Andrew O’Connor

Champion: 99 Bristol Matthews

Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie: 43 Ryder Smtih

ADVERTISEMENT;

Daniel Vandenburg won the Outlaw bandolero championship in his last year of bando racing. (Healey photo)

In the Outlaw Bandolero race, despite a mechanical issue that ended his race three laps early in the 50-lap feature (two 25 lap races), Daniel Vandenburg of Onslow took home the championship wheeling the no. 97.

Landon Pierce arrived in time to hit the track for the second 25 lap feature from a referee clinic and well continued to put on a clinic, much like Dawson Noble did for the first 25 laps in the no. 19 Bandolero.

Pierce won the feature ahead of 14 Sam MacDonald and the no. 27 of Hailey Bland of Lakeview.

Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski came home in fifth place.

Lily Whynot of Dartmouth brought her car to The Tire Man Victory Lane where she was hugged by Bland and other top three finishers for winning the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year.

Lily Whynot gets a big hug from friend Hailey Bland on winning rookie of the year. (Healey photo)

Maritime Auto Glass Outlaw Bandolero – 50 laps (two 25 laps segments)

1. 19 Landon Pierce

2. 14 Sam MacDonald

3. 27 Hailey Bland

4. 5 Ethan Hicken

5. 85 Bella Pashkoski

Champion: 97 Daniel Vandenburg

Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie: 2 Lily Whynot

Landon Pierce was the 50 lap Bando feature winner. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fall River’s Steve Matthews showed what he can do when he brings the no. 198 to Scotia Speedworld, wheeling it to The Tire Man Victory Lane ahead of 99 Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River and Aaron Boutilier in the no. 8.

TOURSEC Mini Stock champion Ross Moore brought the no. 85 home across the finish line in fourth place.

Justin Thompson in the no. 05 was the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of The Year.

TOURSEC Mini Stock – 50 laps

1. 198 Steve Matthews

2. 99 Dave Matthews

3. 8 Aaron Boutilier

4. 84 Ross Moore

5. 11 Chad Sinton

Heat 1: 84 Ross Moore

Heat 2: 11 Chad Sinton

Heat 3: 99 Dave Matthews

Champion: 84 Ross Moore

Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie: 05 Justin Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the 136-lap final feature of 2023, it was Russell Smith Jr going to victory lane in the Bay Equipment Rentals SPORTSMAN feature.

Oakfield’s Alex Johnson brought the no. 14 hot rod home with a podium finish of third place.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River, subbing for the injured Pete Miller, had another impressive run in a car other then his legend car.

A week after a nice run in the Pro Stock Tour no. 80, Noble drove the no. 92 AJK machine to a fourth-place finish.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz made his Sportsman car return taking the AEROTEC Engines-sponsored no. 08 to fifth place finish of the 22-car field.

Johnson and Vaughan also won their respective heat races.

The no. 37 of Jesse Deveau is the division champion, while Nic Baker in the no. 88 is the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year.

BAY EQUIPMENT RENATLS feature – 136 laps

1. 44 Russell Smith Jr.

2. 94 Deven Smith

3. 14 Alex Johnson

4. 92 Colton Noble

5. 08 Matt Vaughan

Heat 1: 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 2: 94 Deven Smith

Heat 3: 08 Matt Vaughan

Champion: 37 Jesse Deveau Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie: 88 Nic Baker