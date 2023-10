WELLINGTON: Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington will be hosting a Fall Fair at the Dojang on Hwy 2 in Wellington.

The Fall Fair will take place OCT. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be CASH ONLY.

It will feature games, prizes, BBQ, a petting zoo, a Station 42 Wellington fire truck, and much more.

The Fall Fair is a fundraiser for the athletes who train and compete with them.

ADVERTISEMENTS:

Here is the poster for the event: