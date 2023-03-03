Charges forthcoming on Dartmouth man for impaired driving

ELMSDALE: RCMP say charges of impaired driving are pending against a Dartmouth man following a call on Feb. 24.

Cpl. Jared Ryan said East Hants RCMP responded to a report of an impaired driver outside an Elmsdale business.

“Police attended and after a short investigation, the driver, a 53-year-old man from Dartmouth, was arrested for impaired driving,” said Cpl. Ryan.

He said charges are pending against the man in relation to the incident.

Cpl. Ryan said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.