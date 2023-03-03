From the Cruiser – Feb 21-Feb. 28

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the last week, Feb. 21 to Feb. 28 East Hants RCMP responded to 114 calls for service.

The following are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan.

On February 22, East Hants School Resource Officer gave two presentations on Internet Safety to Grade 5 students.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REPORT

· On February 26, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a domestic assault which was reported to have taken place on Highway 102 near Lantz.

Police attended and spoke with all parties, providing mediation and determined no criminal offence had occurred.

THEFT IN ELMSDALE

· On February 26, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a theft at the Nova Scotia Liquor Store located in Elmsdale.

A female suspect was identified via security video.

Police are making attempts to locate and charge this suspect with Theft under $5000.

East Hants Most Wanted: Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Dustin Welsh-McCarthy, last known address located in Dartmouth.

Dustin Welsh-McCarthy is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 267(A) – Assault with a Weapon (2 Counts)

The charges stem from disturbance which took place in Selma at the end of December 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dustin Welsh-McCarthy.

Anyone who sees Mr. Welsh-McCarthy is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: