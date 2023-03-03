FALL RIVER: A Fall River volleyball player will be switching the black and orange and blue and grey for garnet and grey beginning this September.

Camryn Giddens was officially announced March 2 as joining the University of Ottawa Gee-gees women’s volleyball team in the RSEQ. Giddens is the Gee-Gees first recruit for the 2023-2024 season.

Giddens said she was exploring universities in Ontario in her grade 11 year and when she met Coach Lionel and Coach Kaly in December 2022, they really stood out.

“When I had the opportunity to practice with the team in January, I knew this was the kind of environment I could really thrive in and grow athletically and academically,” said Giddens.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gee-Gees head coach Lionel Woods said the teams decision to sign her is based on more than the Lockview High senior’s impressive resume.

“We feel Camryn has a special level of work ethic and competitiveness in her game that will fit in with our current core,’ said Woods in a release.

“When we fill roster spots throughout recruiting, it is because that player will help our chances of winning.

“Camryn fits extremely well in our gym and in our room. We are excited to see her development in the coming years.”

Gee-Gees signing photo of Giddens.

ADVERTISEMENT:

With Giddens, a multi-sport athlete who also plays with the LHS Dragons basketball team, signing on, the 2023-24 edition of the Gee-Gees will feature three athletes who competed at the 2022 Canada Games.

Nicole Hildebrand won gold with Manitoba, while Denae Bristow led Saskatchewan to a fourth-place finish, which was the Prairie provinces strongest finish in decades.

Giddens intends to study Biomedical Sciences with a Neuroscience Option at the University of Ottawa.

Ottawa’s preseason gets started in September, with the RSEQ regular season beginning in mid-October.

The Gee-Gees 2023-24 regular season schedule is slated to be announced over the summer.

-With information from the Gee-Gees.