CHARLOTTETOWN: The lines were as long as the eyes could see at the Charlottetown Library on Thursday morning.

The Canada Games for Literacy Donation program held an event where there were free books to be handed out to kids, as well as many activities from face painting, balloons, getting a book read to you by a Canada Games athlete, and even a visit from Wowkwis the 2023 Canada Games official mascot.

The atmosphere was full of excitement especially as the kids were read books by athletes from Ontario; B.C.; Yukon; Saskatchewan; PEI; just to name a few of the ones that The Laker News spotted while we were there.

Here are some of the photos we snapped at the event at the Charlottetown Library.

Team BC athletes give some youngsters a pair of books.

Team Ontario boxers help two young girls pick out books.

Team Alberta’s Johnna Rymes reads a book to several young girls.

The stuffed Wowkwis were very popular.

There was even facepainting.

Even volunteers had to get their pic with Wowkwis.

Team Ontario boxer.

Young fans happy to get a photo with Wowkwis