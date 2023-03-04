Golden Girl: Archibald wins third medal, second gold, at Canada Games

CHARLOTTETOWN: Emma Archibald isn’t going to want the 2023 Canada Games to end on March 4.

That’s because the Fall River native, and University of Ottawa Nordiq athlete, nabbed her second gold medal and third cross country skiing medal overall of the 2023 Canada Games at the Brookvale Nordic course.

In action on Friday, the second to last day that Archibald and other cross country skiiers were competing, Archibald started off with a 30 second deficit in the Para Nordic Standing Free Technique 5km.

Archibald beat Ontario’s Madison Mullin for the gold medal. Denyse Dawe of Alberta started off first with a 30 second head start.

Mullin, with guide Faith Goudie, went off third from the line 30 seconds behind Archibald.

Mullin and Archibald had been putting up good battles all week long.

Archibald finished in a time of 16:43.8, Mullin had a time of 18:19.6, while Dawe crossed the line in 21:50.1

The 5 km skate ski podium. (Submitted photo)

Other local athletes results in the mass start race action on March 3 were:

Grace McIntyre in 44th place in the Female 10km race (total of five laps) of 62 registered.

Nova Scotia’s Paige Nekila was right behind McIntyre, who also competes with uOttawa Nordiq, in 45th.

Fiona McClure was the top of the three women in 34th position.

In the men’s racing, 15 kilometres (seven laps total), the results were as follows:

Milo Sircom-Brown came home in 20th place.

Cohen Norman finished a spot behind his Blue teammate Sircom-Brown in 21st spot

Jack MacMillan crossed the finish line in 52nd place out of 66 registered participants.

Lynden Doyon was a did not finish after doing just four laps.