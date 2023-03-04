N.S. girls advance to Canada Games hockey semifinal with OT win

SUMMERSIDE: With a tip of the puck, Ava Shearer sent the Nova Scotia women’s hockey into the semifinals at the 2023 Canada Games on Friday night.

And with the game winner in overtime in a 3-2 victory over Saskatchewan, she helped the team make history by doing so for the first time in 20-plus years.

The game didn’t start out so good for N.S. as they were down 1-0 after the opening stanza, and had taken a couple of penalties that led to power-play chances for Sask.

In the second, Sask. added to their lead making it 2-0.

But N.S. never quits, a motto of coach Kori Cheverie, and they rallied yet again.

Hayden Lilly and Sam Taylor scored goals a minute apart to even the game, and then force overtime.

Rhyah Stewart stood tall in net stopping 30 32 pucks in the victory.

Sarah Fraser had two assists in the contest, while singles went to Sam Morrison; Bree MacPherson; Kate Furlong; and Brooke Williams.

N.S. will face Ontario at 7:30 p.m. in the first semifinal at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlotteotwn on Saturday night. They will advance to a medal game.