N.S. boxers have tough night in the ring at Canada Games

CHARLOTTETOWN: It was a tough night in the boxing ring for Nova Scotia boxers on Friday at the 2023 Canada Games.

Shortly into the third round of her 52 kg class match, and with Beaver Bank’s Sierra Eshouzadeh battling with New Brunswick’s Tessa Scott and getting on the offense, the referee called the match and thus awarded it to Scott.

Early in the first two rounds, Scott did appear to have the upper hand on the Sackville High football player, who was boxing up a weight class at the Games which was an adjustment for her.

It appeared Eshouzadeh was not injured and was okay, so it’s unknown as to why the match was stopped.

In other N.S. matches, Faith Murphy had her match stopped by the referee after taking what appeared to be a shot to the jaw that saw her headgear move ajar, and the ref waved the match off. They had trouble finding one that fit as it should on her head

Later on, Nova Scotia’s Noah Thompson had a great fight with hometown product Matthew Mahood (PEI) in the 57kg weight division.

Mahood was declared the winner by the judges in a unanimous decision, although some in the crowd felt that was an unexpected result and could have been a split decision either way.

Thompson and Mahood were throwing punches and jabs during the three rounds, looking for that final winning shot.

In the last match with Nova Scotia involved, Jullian Wilson defeated Saskatchewan’s Kaeden Hunter in the 63.5kg weight division.

He landed what looked like a right punch and the ref did the count, resulting in then the match being termed over and Wilson the winner.

Wilson along with fellow Nova Scotia boxers Logan Walsh (67 kg) and Ian MacLeod (80 kg0 will fight on the final day of boxing.

Here is that shot by Wilson;

Here are some other photos from the action we snapped: