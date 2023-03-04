Boxer Sanford eyes community support in journey to Paris 2024

KENNETCOOK: As he prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics, a boxer from Kennetcook is looking to have the community in his corner.

Wyatt Sanford is going through plenty of training and competitions, including an upcoming meet in Finland from April 10-17. That means he will incur upwards of $2500 in expense which won’t be covered by his current funds.

That’s why Sanford is asking for the support of the East Hants and N.S. community in his first step of his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sanford is hoping for a kind business(es) and/or person(a) out there will be willing to sponsor him so that he can focus directly on training without worry of financing.

He said if you are interested in supporting Wyatt in any way please connect with me for details using one of the following means:

Messenger

Email: sanfordfamily1995@gmail.com or Wyatt’s email – wyattgoingforgold@gmail.com