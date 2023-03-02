Lantz man taken to hospital with serious injuries after mvc

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A 19-year-old Lantz man has suffered serious injuries following a collision on Feb. 25.

Cpl. Jared Ryan said officers from East Hants RCMP, along with local fire crews and EHS, responded to an early morning single-vehicle collision.

It was reported to have occurred on Indian Road in Upper Nine Mile River.

Cpl. Ryan said upon arrival police located a driver, the lone occupant, on scene. The 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

He said the man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Cpl. Ryan said the investigation into the cause of the incident is continuing.