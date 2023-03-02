Lantz man taken to hospital with serious injuries after mvc

By
Pat Healey
-
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A 19-year-old Lantz man has suffered serious injuries following a collision on Feb. 25.

Cpl. Jared Ryan said officers from East Hants RCMP, along with local fire crews and EHS, responded to an early morning single-vehicle collision.

It was reported to have occurred on Indian Road in Upper Nine Mile River.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Ryan said upon arrival police located a driver, the lone occupant, on scene. The 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

He said the man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Cpl. Ryan said the investigation into the cause of the incident is continuing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR