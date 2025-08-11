Cheema athletes get celebratory sendoff to Canada Summer Games

The four Cheema athletes in their Team N.S. gear and their coach at home Csom. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: A sendoff was held for four Cheema athletes who will be representing Nova Scotia at the Canada Summer Games in St. John’s, NL.

Ella Cozens; Alex MacAulay; Elle MacKenzie; and Marcy Meisner will be competing in multiple sports in canoeing at the games with teammates they’ve not ever performed with before as they represent the province.

At Cheema last week, a sendoff complete with cake and encouraging cheer from the summer youth program participants the athletes were celebrated and sent off in style.

The four athletes coach at Cheema, Csom Latorovszki, was also on hand for the sendoff.

Canoe Kayak is from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14.

MacKenzie said she is going to enjoy the moment with friends and competing with other athletes she never has.

“I’m really excited that I made the team and will get to represent N.S.,” said the Windsor Junction product.

“I think it’s going to be so much fun.”

She said she’s heard they’re super fun and not a stressful time.

“I’m going to make the best of it,” she said. “You’re there to have fun and make memories.”

Meisner said she’s excited to get racing.

“I’m super happy that I made it,” said the Waverley resident.

Cake serving time. (Healey photo)

Cozens said she feels it will be a cool experience to be at the Games.

“I think it will be really nice to be with so many other athletes from across Canada,” said Cozens, of Lakeview.

She said they have been training hard all year.

“Just getting the crews together and going out a few times before will help us,” she said.

Alec MacAulay passes a piece of cake to a young girl during the sendoff celebration. (Healey photo)

MacAulay said he is stoked to have made the team.

“It’s a great team,” said the Fall River resident. “It should be a really good time.”

He said it’s something of an accomplishment to see four more athletes from Cheema add Canada Games athlete to their resumes.

“Cheema has been pretty good for canoe the last few years,” he said. “It’s great to take on this journey with some of my great friends.”

Most of the four don’t have any expectations as far as results go. Except MacAulay did.

“I’m expecting to get some medals. Some gold. Expecting to win a lot,” he said in a joking way with a chuckle from the other three.

Cake is served. (Healey photo)