PHOTOS/VIDEO: More than $6,000 at fundraiser for young Isla and her family

Isla speaks with Elsa and Anna at the fundraiser. She was given a bag of goodies from them. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The community of Lower Sackville and area stepped up in an amazing outpouring of support for young Beaver Bank girl Isla Rahal and her family.

At a fundraiser in Acadia Park in Lower Sackville on Saturday, more than $6,000 was raised organizers said from those who came out to the community fundraiser.

The fundraiser included a fundraising BBQ complete with hot dogs and hamburgers; music; a few games; face painting; sucker pull; and more.

There was even a visit by Elsa and friends who had a special message and gift just for Isla.

Lots of fun was had by those young and old at the fundraiser. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Isla Rahal was first diagnosed at just three-and-a-half years old, the little warrior princess fought with extraordinary strength, supported by the incredible teams at the IWK and SickKids in Toronto, and above all, by her devoted family, her parents, Justin and Courtney, and her younger sister, Mara.

Now six years old and enjoying her first year of school, Isla and her loved ones were devastated to learn that a tumor from one of the original sites has returned, and it is aggressive.

This means a return to intensive treatments, hospital stays, and countless appointments.

Recent scans showed that her latest chemotherapy was not effective, and the tumor is continuing to grow.

The care team at the IWK has developed a new treatment plan, and Isla continues to face this battle with courage and resilience.

Through it all, Isla’s parents Justin and Courtney, and sister Mara have shown what it means to be a truly remarkable family.

The Laker News was at the fundraiser. Here is our video story, sponsored by Aztek Solar.

Video by Matt Dagley

ADVERTISEMENT:

Some of the games that were there to be played. (Healey photo)

Cooking up the tasty hamburgers (and hot dogs not pictured on this BBQ) for the long line of people waiting to buy some. (Healey photo)

One of the event organizers Kristen Stronach speaks with Pat. (Healey photo)