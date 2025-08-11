The Laker News

House fire claims life of Sipekne’katik woman

ByPat Healey

Aug 11, 2025 #East Hants, #fatal fire, #fire, #firefighters, #house fire, #Indian Brook, #Sipekne'katik First Nation
Firefighter boots and helmet near the stalls for firefighters. (Healey photo)

SIPEKNE’KATIK: A 52-year-old woman has died in a house fire in the community of Sipekne’katik early in the morning hours of Sunday.

Firefighters from Indian Brook, and mutual aid responding units from Shubenacadie, Milford, Nine Mile River, Stewiacke, Lantz, and Enfield Fire, responded to the call Aug. 10 which came in at 12:25 a.m. RCMP said.

In a release police said officers, fire, and EHS responded to the residential fire on Tuff Street near Burma Road.

“When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” polcie said.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located one person, a 52-year-old Sipekne’katik woman, deceased inside the home.

At this time, from the information and evidence gathered, criminality is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Sipekne’katik RCMP Detachment at 902-758-3388.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1159864

By Pat Healey

