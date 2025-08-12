N.S. men’s fast pitch team heading to Canada Games focused on one goal

Team Nova Scotia has a bit of East Hants flavour on its roster for fast putch at the Canada Games. Robin Isenor, coach; player Jack Miller; player Ty Campbell; and coach Jeff Fraser. Missing from photo Darcy Campbell (out of province). (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Team Nova Scotia men’s fastpitch team is going to the Canada Summer Games on the Rock with one goal in mind-winning gold.

At least that’s what some of the players mindsets are as they count down the days to compete in week two of the Games, being hosted in St. John’s, NL. The games run from Aug. 8 to Aug. 25.

The team will hit the field on The Rock beginning Aug. 19.

Ty Campbell of Enfield; Jack Miller of Nine Mile River; along with coaches Darcy Campbell; Jeff Fraser; and Robin Isenor are locals on the squad heading t NL.

Stewiacke’s David Perrin: and former Elmsdale residents, now calling Shortts Lake home, Cooper and Will Singer are also on the team.

Before a Shooters Bar & Grill fast pitch league Intermediate division game against the G.T. Fossils at Peter Smith Memorial ball field in Lantz, Miller and Campbell spoke with The Laker News.

Miller said he’s looking forward to representing the province.

“It feels good to be on the team,” the HERH graduate said.

“It’s a huge life accomplishment.”

Campbell agreed.

“The last two summers getting ready for it has been great,” he said. “It’ll be a good experience.

“I think we have a good group here and can make something happen in Newfoundland.”

He said the team, much like himself, have had to overcome adversity.

“I think the whole team has,” said Campbell. “Obviously, my situation might be a little different because it was personal, but throughout this whole 2025 we’ve been through some ups and downs.

“We have a good group in front of us.”

The team is focused.

“I think going to Newfoundland we’re as strong as we could be,” said Campbell.

Miller said he expects the team to podium.

“I think we have a good chance over there,” he said.

Campbell has higher expectations than just a podium.

“We have only one goal in mind and that’s to win a gold medal,” he said confidently. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Nova Scotia begins play on Aug. 19 when they face B.C. at 1:15 pm NT.

N.S. will face N.B. at 4:30 p.m. NT in their second game of the tournament and in as many hours.

The Bluenosers face Ontario on Aug. 20 in a 2:15 pm NT start.

In the main game of the night, N.S. will battle the host NL team at 7 p.m. NT on Wednesday night Aug. 20.

N.S. won’t get much turnaround time as they are back on the field for a 10 a.m. NT game against Quebec on Aug. 21.

That afternoon, in a 2:15 NT start, they will face Saskatchewan.

N.S. battles Manitoba on Aug. 22 in a 11 am NT start.

At 3:30 p.m. NT on Aug. 22, the N.S. squad will play their final round robin game against Alberta.