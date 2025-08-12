The Laker News

East Hants News

East Hants encourages residents to conserve water usage

ByPat Healey

Aug 12, 2025 #conserve water, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #Enfield, #Lantz, #MEH, #Municipality of East Hants, #water use
The Lloyd E. Matheson Centre where the Municipality of East Hants offices are located. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE:  The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) has issued a reminder to resident to use water wisely.

In a post on their Facebook page, MEH is asking their Enfield, Elmsdale and Lantz Water Utility customers to voluntarily limit non-essential water use as dry conditions persist across the region.

They are monitoring water levels daily.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Examples of non-essential water use to consider :

Lawn watering

Washing vehicles

Filling or topping up pools & hot tubs

Outdoor water toys or sprinklers

Power washing

“As always, East Hants encourages all residents to practice smart water use,” the post said.

“Thanks for doing your part to help conserve our shared water resources.”

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Woman charged in robbery at Enfield Irving Big Stop

Aug 12, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

N.S. men’s fast pitch team heading to Canada Games focused on one goal

Aug 12, 2025 Pat Healey
News

HRM’s regional plan rejected by province despite weeks of collaboration

Aug 12, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

East Hants encourages residents to conserve water usage

August 12, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Woman charged in robbery at Enfield Irving Big Stop

August 12, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

N.S. men’s fast pitch team heading to Canada Games focused on one goal

August 12, 2025 Pat Healey
News

HRM’s regional plan rejected by province despite weeks of collaboration

August 12, 2025 Pat Healey