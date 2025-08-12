East Hants encourages residents to conserve water usage

The Lloyd E. Matheson Centre where the Municipality of East Hants offices are located. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) has issued a reminder to resident to use water wisely.

In a post on their Facebook page, MEH is asking their Enfield, Elmsdale and Lantz Water Utility customers to voluntarily limit non-essential water use as dry conditions persist across the region.

They are monitoring water levels daily.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Examples of non-essential water use to consider :

Lawn watering

Washing vehicles

Filling or topping up pools & hot tubs

Outdoor water toys or sprinklers

Power washing

“As always, East Hants encourages all residents to practice smart water use,” the post said.

“Thanks for doing your part to help conserve our shared water resources.”