Woman charged in robbery at Enfield Irving Big Stop

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: A 39-yearold woman from Indian Brook has been charged in a robbery at a gas station and convenience store in Enfield.

Police say that on Aug. 8 at approximately 11:39 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a gas station and convenience store on Hwy. 2.

Through the investigation, RCMP officers learned a woman was removing items from a display inside the store and placing them in her bag.

“When staff noticed what she was doing, the woman threatened to stab the employees while showing a knife.,” said police in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The woman then exited the store and fled in a vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Through video footage and witness information, officers were able to identify a suspect.

Samantha May MacDonald, 39, of Indian Brook, has been charged with Robbery and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

MacDonald was held in custody.

She appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 11.

File #: 25-113331