Bayer’s Lake Community Outpatient Centre remains closed Aug. 13; Electrocardiograms to be accommodated at Cobequid

BAYER’S LAKE: The Bayer’s Lake Community Outpatient Centre will remain closed on Wednesday due to the unpredictable nature of the Susie Lake wildfire.

Out of an abundance of caution, the outpatient centre was evacuated Tuesday afternoon, and all appointments were either cancelled or relocated.

Most patients with scheduled appointments on Wednesday will be seen at alternative locations or virtually.

Some appointments will be rescheduled. Patients have been contacted or will be contacted early on Wednesday.

NSH said that Electrocardiogram patients booked today at Bayers Lake will be accommodated at Cobequid Community Health Centre at their regularly scheduled appointment time.

Patients with booked blood collection appointments at the Bayers Lake site on Wednesday can go to the Bayers Road blood collection clinic (7071 Bayers Rd.) at the same scheduled time.

Please take note of the following street closures that remain in place overnight to aid the fire response. Reopening times are not known:

Chain Lake Drive, between the Highway 102 off-ramp and Julius Boulevard (inbound lane only)

Julius Boulevard

Susie Lake Crescent between Julius Boulevard and Hobsons Lake Drive

Decisions will be made tomorrow about when services at the outpatient site can resume, following direction from emergency officials.