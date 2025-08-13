N.S. supporting growing municipalities

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr. (Province of N.S. photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia continues to support growing municipalities through the Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development Program (GRID).



Applications opened today, August 12.

The program helps fund projects such as water, stormwater and wastewater work, climate change adaptations and accessibility upgrades.



“Nova Scotia is a growing province and municipalities have told us they need improved water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure so they can support more housing,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“That’s why we created this program last year to help municipalities meet Nova Scotians’ needs for more housing and other important projects.”

ADVERTISEMENT:





The province invests $15 million annually in the program, which covers up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

Applications close on October 9



Quick Facts:

– the GRID Program is a commitment in the service exchange agreement to help municipalities support provincial priorities

– municipalities can have one active project at a time

– preference will be given to projects that are ready to proceed



Additional Resources:

Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development Program eligibility and application details: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-support-municipal-infrastructure-projects-growth-and-renewal-infrastructure-development-program