UPDATED: HRM provides update on Susie Lake wildfire; fire being held, 15 hectares in size

Smoke from the forest fires at Susie Lake in Bayer's Lake. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Halifax Media)

BAYER’S LAKE: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources (NSDNR) has estimated that the area of the Susies Lake wildfire is still 15 hectares and is now being held.

NSDNR personnel and most of the Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) departed the scene for the night. HRFE personnel will remain at the site to monitor overnight conditions.

NSDNR and HRFE personnel will return early tomorrow morning to assess the state of the fire and resume firefighting efforts, as needed.

At this time, there is still no threat to residents and structures.

Mandatory evacuation of businesses

Residents are reminded that Halifax Regional Police (HRP) personnel remain in the area as there is still a mandatory evacuation of all businesses in the plaza on the west side of Chain Lake Drive, between the off-ramp for Highway 2 to Julius Boulevard. This encompasses the civic addresses at 205, 213 and 225 Chain Lake Drive.

This measure remains in effect to support firefighting efforts, ensure the safety of residents and workers and to manage traffic in the area.

Chain Lake Drive had been reopened by HRP earlier today in order to reduce traffic congestion through Bayers Lake.

Residents are still strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel into the Bayers Lake area, until advised otherwise, as reducing traffic congestion will help emergency crews respond to the fire.

Residents are also encouraged to follow official municipal and provincial government social media channels for the latest information on the status of the wildfire so that they can be prepared in the event the situation changes.

In the event of further evacuations, in addition to public service announcements, website updates and social media, mass notification systems (e.g. hfxALERT and Alert Ready) will be used to issue alerts.

Fire safety at construction sites

The municipality is urging those operating construction sites to ensure they follow site safety protocols. At this time, it is particularly critical to:

· Eliminate all ignition sources, such as smoking and open flames;

· Keep main fuel supply stored in approved tanks, located on level ground and kept away from work areas;

· Park, shut down and cool all equipment prior to fueling;

· Provide continuous fire watch for two hours after construction activities; and

· Prevent brush or other debris from accumulating under or around equipment.

Site operators also have a responsibility to regularly examine construction sites, ensure the early availability of water and firefighting supplies and train employees in basic firefighting procedures. Site operators are also reminded to clean up fuel spills immediately using noncombustible absorbing compounds and to protect high-value special equipment with a fixed extinguishing system.

Air quality concerns

Due to smoke from the wildfire, residents are advised to monitor current air quality conditions through Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index for Halifax.

At this time, there is no impact to municipal services. Should that change, residents will be notified accordingly.

For more information about how to protect physical and mental health due to the impact of wildfire smoke, including recommendations on participating in outdoor events and activities, visit the Government of Canada’s website.

A water bomber over the fire. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media Halifax photo)

Transit operations

Residents are advised that Route 21 for Timberlea will return to regular routing through Bayers Lake and Route 28 Bayers Lake will remain on detour, given the mandatory evacuation.

For the latest updates on Halifax Transit service, follow @hfxtransit.bsky.social and visit the webpage.

Drones are prohibited

Residents are reminded that the operation of a drone within 9.3 km of the wildfire is prohibited as it will impede firefighting operations.

If unauthorized drones are present in the area, firefighting aircraft must be grounded and crews will have to suspend operations, putting residents and communities at risk.

Anyone found in contravention of this could be subject to fines and/or jail time.

Additional information and guidance

Local residents affected by smoke are advised to shelter in place, stay inside and turn off air exchangers. There are currently no evacuations of residential properties in the area.

Residents are encouraged to register for hfxALERT, the municipality’s mass notification system to receive urgent and non-urgent public alerts by phone, email or text.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on our webpage and shared via Bluesky at @hfxgov.bsky.social, Facebook at @hfxgov and Instagram at @hfxmoments.

For more information, visit halifax.ca/emergency-communication.