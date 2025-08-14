The Laker News

News Featured

Two men arrested for drug offences following traffic stop

ByPat Healey

Aug 14, 2025 #coacine, #drugs, #Lower Sackville, #Middle Sackville, #RCMP, #Sipknekatik, #traffic stop
RCMP badge. (Police photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested two men for drug offences after a traffic stop in Lower Sackville. 

On August 12, at approximately 11:55 a.m. an RCMP officer was conducting proactive patrols in the area of Sackville Dr. and Sackville Crossroads.

That’s when they observed a Ford Explorer with two male occupants travelling with a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer learned the passenger had an outstanding warrant.  The passenger was arrested and the vehicle was searched. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers located cocaine in the vehicle and then arrested the driver. 

A further search of the driver and the vehicle found additional forms of cocaine, cash and other drug evidence.   

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Middle Sackville, and the passenger, a 49-year-old man from Sipekne’katik, were released on conditions pending their upcoming court appearance. 

Both men will face a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. 

File # 25-115436

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Featured

Shots fired in Maitland leads to multiple charges against man; woman also charged

Aug 14, 2025 Pat Healey
News

New workplace harassment regulations begin Sept. 1

Aug 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Person of interest sought in fire at N.S. Power station in Fall River

Aug 14, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Shots fired in Maitland leads to multiple charges against man; woman also charged

August 14, 2025 Pat Healey
News

New workplace harassment regulations begin Sept. 1

August 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Vaughan takes checkered flag in Superior Foundations Sportsman 100

August 14, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Person of interest sought in fire at N.S. Power station in Fall River

August 14, 2025 Pat Healey