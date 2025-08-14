Two men arrested for drug offences following traffic stop

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment arrested two men for drug offences after a traffic stop in Lower Sackville.

On August 12, at approximately 11:55 a.m. an RCMP officer was conducting proactive patrols in the area of Sackville Dr. and Sackville Crossroads.

That’s when they observed a Ford Explorer with two male occupants travelling with a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer learned the passenger had an outstanding warrant. The passenger was arrested and the vehicle was searched.

Officers located cocaine in the vehicle and then arrested the driver.

A further search of the driver and the vehicle found additional forms of cocaine, cash and other drug evidence.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Middle Sackville, and the passenger, a 49-year-old man from Sipekne’katik, were released on conditions pending their upcoming court appearance.

Both men will face a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

File # 25-115436