Person of interest sought in fire at N.S. Power station in Fall River

One of the photos of the suspect. (RCMP photo)

FALL RIVER: RCMP are looking to identify a person of interest in a fire at the N.S. Power station in Fall River.

In a post to Crimestoppers, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment said they responded to a fire at the power station, across from Inn on the Lake, on Aug.1 3 at 3:48 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the fire was deliberately set by a male who ignited several spools of wire with a torch. The fire was quickly extinguished and surveillance footage of the male was captured.

Station 45 Fall River, Station 42 Wellington and were among the fire units that reportedly responded and attended the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police are looking to identify this man who is alleged to have started a fire at the N.S. Power station. (RCMP photo)

Police say a similar incident was also reported within close proximity just prior to this incident.

The prospect of having a fire in the heavy populated area of Fall River would be devastating to our community so please help police solve this crime.

Anyone with any information about this crime can call Lower Sackville RCMP at 902 490 5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by calling 1 800 222 8477(TIPS) or can use the P3 app.

File number: 2025-116076