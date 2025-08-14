New workplace harassment regulations begin Sept. 1

Nolan Young, Minister. (Submitted photo/FB)

HALIFAX: All workplaces in Nova Scotia will soon have a policy to prevent and respond to physical and psychological harassment.



The new Harassment in the Workplace Regulations underthe Stronger Workplaces for Nova Scotia Act take effect September 1.



“Everyone deserves to feel safe at work – physically and psychologically,” said Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

“These new rules will help employers take clear, proactive steps to prevent and address harassment, support their teams and build stronger, safer workplaces for everyone.”



Employers must have a written harassment prevention policy that includes:

– expectations

– how to report concerns

– how complaints will be investigated.



They must commit to confidentiality and non-retaliation, and train staff on the policy, which must be reviewed at least every three years.

The new regulations recognize the serious impacts of harassment, bullying and psychological harm in the workplace and follow a review of the workers’ compensation system in 2024 that highlighted the need to address workplace harassment.



The new regulations also respond to concerns in a 2022 report by the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism, which found systemic issues of racism, inequity and a lack of psychological safety in many workplaces.



More than 600 Nova Scotians participated in public engagement sessions to help shape the new regulations.

They shared personal stories and called for clearer policies, better training, stronger leadership and meaningful supports for those affected by harassment.

Quotes:

“The NSNU welcomes regulations requiring employers to institute an anti-harassment policy.

“It was rewarding for me to work with the WCB (Workers’ Compensation Board) review committee that recommended this change to help make our workplaces more respectful and psychologically safer for workers.

“Psychological safety is as important as physical safety.”

— Janet Hazelton, President, Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union



Quick Facts:

– the new rules apply to all provincially regulated workplaces in Nova Scotia

– other provinces are also updating workplace safety laws to better address psychological health and safety

– according to Workers’ Compensation Board Nova Scotia, 194 psychological workplace injuries were reported in 2024, up from 150 three years ago



Additional Resources:

Preventing Harassment in the Workplace:

https://preventworkplaceharassment.ca/