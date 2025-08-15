The Laker News

Featured News

Police looking for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

ByPat Healey

Aug 15, 2025 #Edward James Schijns, #Halifax, #HRM, #province-wide arrest warrant, #RCMP, #Sackville
Edward James Schijns, (RCMP photo)

HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Edward James Schijns, 41, is believed to be in the Halifax Regional Municipality, and is originally from Halifax. 

He is wanted and facing charges of Being At Large on a Release Order, Failure to Comply with Condition (3 counts), and Fraud.

Schijns is described as 5-foot-6, 123 pounds.  He is bald and has blue eyes. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police have made several attempts to locate Schijns and are requesting assistance from the public. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward James Schijns is asked to call police at 902-420-5020. 

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app. 

File # 25-112215

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Susie Lake wildfire under control; HRM provides final update on it

Aug 15, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Pilot rescued after crashing into Long Lake fighting wildfire

Aug 15, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

From the Cruiser – Aug. 13, 2025

Aug 15, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Susie Lake wildfire under control; HRM provides final update on it

August 15, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Pilot rescued after crashing into Long Lake fighting wildfire

August 15, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Police looking for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

August 15, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Warford, Team N.S. girls baseball teammates set to make HERstory at Canada Games

August 15, 2025 Pat Healey