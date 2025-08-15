Police looking for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

Edward James Schijns, (RCMP photo)

HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Edward James Schijns, 41, is believed to be in the Halifax Regional Municipality, and is originally from Halifax.

He is wanted and facing charges of Being At Large on a Release Order, Failure to Comply with Condition (3 counts), and Fraud.

Schijns is described as 5-foot-6, 123 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Schijns and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward James Schijns is asked to call police at 902-420-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 25-112215