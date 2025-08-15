The Laker News

Featured News

Pilot rescued after crashing into Long Lake fighting wildfire

ByPat Healey

Aug 15, 2025 #Annapolis County, #DNR, #forest fire, #helicopter crash, #Long lake wildfire, #N.S., #water bomber, #wildfires
The DNR badge on an employees uniform is pictured. (Photo by Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Halifax Media)

ANNAPOLIS COUNTY: The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed late Friday afternoon that one of its helicopters crashed in shallow water.

The helicopter was working the Long Lake wildfire in Annapolis County when it crashed at approximately 4:24 p.m. August 15.

The pilot was conscious and talking with firefighters who quickly reached the aircraft.

By 6 p.m. he was rescued from his aircraft and taken for medical assessment.

“Out of respect for the pilot’s privacy, the department is not releasing his name,” said DNR in a release to media.

Transport Canada investigates all aircraft incidents and has been informed.

The department will cooperate fully.

