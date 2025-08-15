Susie Lake wildfire under control; HRM provides final update on it

A DNR helicopter gets some water to douse on a forest fire. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media photo)

BAYER’S LAKE: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources (NSDNR) has confirmed that the wildfire is under control.

All NSDNR and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) personnel will depart the scene at dusk for the night.

Halifax Regional Police will remain at the site overnight to maintain security.

NSDNR and 10 HRFE personnel will return early tomorrow morning to reassess the state of the fire and resume firefighting efforts to ensure the fire is extinguished.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Julius Boulevard remains closed

Julius Boulevard, from the intersection with Dugger McNeil Drive to the intersection with Susie Lake Crescent remains closed to assist firefighting efforts and traffic control measures remain in place on site.

Access to Susie Lake Crescent is available via Chain Lake Drive, this includes the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre, 420 Susie Lake Crescent.

Halifax Transit operations

Route 28 Bayers Lake returned to regular routing and is detouring as needed to provide service to the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre.

For the latest updates on Halifax Transit service, follow @hfxtransit.bsky.social and visit the webpage.



ADVERTISEMENT:

Additional information and guidance

There were no evacuations for residential properties associated with this event.

For more information, visit halifax.ca/emergency-communication.

Residents are encouraged to register for hfxALERT, the municipality’s mass notification system to receive urgent and non-urgent public alerts by phone, email or text.

This will be the last update regarding this wildfire.