From the Cruiser – Aug. 13, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 132 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT CHARGE

On August 5, East Hants RCMP responded to a 911 call after a third party reported her friend had messaged her saying her boyfriend had been holding her down and not letting her leave.

Officers attended and located the couple.

Police arrested the 26-year-old male who was highly intoxicated for Assault, Forcible Confinement, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

File # 20251135813.

Other activity this week:

11 SUMMARY Offence Tickets issued.

Nine traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 11 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, fail to obey traffic sign or signal, and Operating motor vehicle in a race.

This last offence occurred on August 10 when police stopped a vehicle travelling 175 km/hr.

The driver was issued a fine for $2422.50.

Police impounded the vehicle and the driver had their license suspended.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Bryce Brooks, who is wanted for Assault with a Weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: