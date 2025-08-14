The Laker News

Shots fired in Maitland leads to multiple charges against man; woman also charged

ByPat Healey

Aug 14, 2025 #East Hants, #firearm, #Maitland, #neighbour dispute, #RCMP, #shots fired
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MAITLAND: A report of shots fired on Aug. 8 led East Hants RCMP to a residence in Maitland.

Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP said officers responded in earnest to the call.

“Upon arrival and their investigation, they learned that the incident had started as a neighbour dispute that escalated into multiple shots fired towards a property,” he said.

Police were able to quickly locate the suspect and safely make an arrest.

Sgt. MacRae said a 33-year-old male has been charged with multiple offences as a result.

The charges include: Discharging a Firearm while being Reckless, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Uttering Threats.

A 38-year-old female was also charged with Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, he said.

