Churchill issues statement on UARB power rate hike decision

From a press release

HALIFAX: The following is a statement issued by N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill in a release sent to media on Feb. 2.

“Although today’s UARB decision was made in consultation with affordability and environmental experts, the Houston government has suggested in the past that they would interfere in the independent process.

“Punting the problems of today down the road for tomorrow should not be an option.”

“Nova Scotians deserve reliable power they can afford, and Premier Houston’s interference will jeopardize that.

“With the rising cost of living, the Houston government should be focused on providing targeted, direct relief for Nova Scotians instead of interfering in the energy market in a way that will cost Nova Scotians more down the road and make our power grid less reliable.”