NDP say power rate hike unaffordable for NS families

From a press release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians already pay some of the highest power rates in the country. The decision on Feb. 2 means families will face a further 14 per cent increase over the next two years, making power even harder to afford.

“On the eve of a forecast of -20 degrees this rate hike will literally leave many Nova Scotians in the cold.

“The Houston government’s intervention that led to this decision has now made power even more unaffordable for people, while failing to address the underlying issues of how we regulate this utility,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

“This decision only covers the next two years and without serious regulatory changes – which the government could make in the spring sitting of the legislature – we’ll be in a very similar position in 2025, with still more increases to come.”

The 14 per cent increase announced today is a direct result of first the Liberals and now the Conservatives refusing to consider long-term changes to our regulatory framework that would ensure affordable, reliable and clean energy for all Nova Scotians.

“With today’s announcement we have power that will remain unaffordable and unreliable for too many people.

“New Democrats have long advocated for systemic change to benefit the people paying for power,” said NDP Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Susan Leblanc.

“We need more renewable energy sources to manage fuel cost increases long-term.

“We need a universal service program so the thousands of Nova Scotians who can’t afford to heat their homes and keep the lights on are able to.”