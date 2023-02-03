Good Samaritans rescue elderly driver after crash into Lake William

[adrotyate banner=”127″]

WAVERLEY: Two Good Samaritans are being thanked for their quick action in rescuing an elderly person after their vehicle landed in Lake William on Friday morning.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said RCMP, along with EHS and Station 45 Fall River responded to a call for a vehicle in the lake behind the Irving on Rocky Lake Drive

“Officers learned that a Subaru had left the roadway and crashed over an embankment,” Cpl. Tremblay told The Laker News.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay said two good Samaritans, who witnessed the crash, rescued the elderly driver, and lone occupant, from the water.

He said the driver did not suffer injuries.

A few people had gathered across the road watching to see what was taking place before returning to their vehicles to get out of the cold.

VIDEO:

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay said the two good Samaritans left the scene before RCMP officers arrived to thank them and obtain their information.

“The RCMP wants to thank the two individuals who put their own life at risk to save another,” he said.

A crane, with crew, lifted the vehicle out of the lake in roughly half an hour.

Tow crews begin the task of lifting the vehicle from Lake William after it crashed there Friday before lunch time. The elderly driver was not injured. (Healey photo)

VIDEO: The car is lifted onto land behind the Irving in Waverley.