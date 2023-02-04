Minister announces changes to Residential Tenancies Program

HALIFAX: The Minister for Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services has announced changes to the Residential Tenancies Program.

The changes took effect on Feb. 3.

“We listened to feedback from tenants and landlords and are making changes to the program that will provide flexibility and more clarity to processes,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

“With any change, we consider the needs of both tenants and landlords – and we continue to look for ways to help them know and understand their rights and responsibilities.”

Landlords can now raise rent on a date other than the anniversary of a lease being signed. They cannot raise rent more than once in a 12-month period and must continue to give at least four months notice before rent can be raised.

The temporary two per cent rent cap remains in place for tenants renewing a residential lease or signing a fixed-term lease for the same unit.

Other changes include:

— landlords cannot charge tenants different amounts for different rental terms; for example, they can’t charge different amounts for a year-to-year, month-to-month or fixed-term lease

— a lease can be terminated if a tenant sublets a unit without the landlord’s permission.

Landlords are now also required to give a tenant 24 hours notice before entering the unit, even if the tenant has given notice to end the lease. Landlords can only enter a unit without notice if there is an emergency.

Additional Resources:

More information on residential tenancy laws, rights, responsibilities, and other information: https://beta.novascotia.ca/programs-and-services/residential-tenancies-program



Residential tenancy guides: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/residential-tenancy-guides