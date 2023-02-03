From the Cruiser – Jan 23-30, 2023

From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the last week (January 23 – 30) East Hants RCMP responded to 88 calls for service.

The following are some quick highlights of calls, as provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan.

· On January 23, RCMP initiated an investigation into a 37-year-old male from Mount Uniacke who is currently in jail relating to a domestic assault and uttering threats investigation; however he was found to be making indirect contact with the victim which is prohibited by court order.

Charges are forthcoming in the matter.

The remains under investigation.

· On January 27, RCMP responded to a report of a group of males fighting outside a local business in Enfield.

When police arrived, two males were located and it was determined that no criminal offence had taken place.

Both males were given a drive home.

· On January 29, RCMP responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence located in Elmsdale. Once on scene, police determined that a female had been assaulted by a 43-year-old male.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged.

The matter remains under investigation.

· RCMP responded to 15 collisions during the week.

As weather continues to get more “winter-like” please remember to ensure that your vehicle is properly equipped for the season, that you drive accordingly with the conditions of the road and if you must drive during a storm, you do so with an abundance of caution.

East Hants Most Wanted: Mount Uniacke/Ellerhouse man sought on assault-related charges

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Greg Luddington, last known address located in Mount Uniacke or the Ellerhouse area.

Greg Luddington is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 266 – Assault.

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – Uttering threats against person.

· Criminal Code Section 145 – Failure to comply with release order X 5

The charge stems from a domestic assault incident which took place in East Uniacke on January 15, 2023.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Greg Luddington.

Anyone who sees Luddington is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

