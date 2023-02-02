Police investigating after money stolen from Enfield business

ENFIELD: RCMP are searching for a sum of money that was stolen from a business in Enfield on Jan. 21.

Cpl. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said police received a call that a sum of money was taken from a business on Highway 2 in Enfield.

“Sometime between 7:00 am and 9:00 pm, someone broke into the vending machine and took all the currency in toonies, loonies and quarters,” said Cpl. MacRae.

He said if anyone has any information, they can contact East Hants RCMP. at 902-883-7077.

Anonymous tips can be sent to or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

People can submit tips as well online through the secure web tip site at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.