MAIN PHOTO: MP Darrell Samson the timing of an election call will determine if he will seek re-election. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Canadians won’t be going to the polls this year—well at least that’s what the local MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook thinks.

When asked during a one-on-one interview in Fall River—days before he headed back with his fellow MPs to Ottawa—Darrell Samson said he doesn’t think there will be an election in 2023—but after that anything is possible.

Despite an agreement with the NDP until 2025, he doesn’t feel it will go that long before the writ is dropped.

“I think it’s far fetched personally to believe that we’ll get to 2025 because I don’t know if parties are ready and willing to go to the polls,” he said, “and say to the voters to vote for me and I’ll keep supporting another party or not. I think that somebody will lose some patience at one time. That’s for sure.

“Do I think it’s going to happen in 2023? I don’t. I think that we’re probably good till the spring of 2024.”

He mentioned how minority governments usually only last upwards of 18 months, which as of this month February we are now at, so you never know.

“It could happen next month. It could happen next year. I don’t know,” said Samson. “I think personally that we’re good for another year, you know, maybe one and a half, but not much more.

“Canadians don’t want an election. Our plan as a government is not to go to the polls, but you never know.”

If there is an election anytime soon, will he run again? Samson said the timing depends on if he does seek re-election.

“I’ve said from the start that I like what I do. You know, my plan is still to run again. But it all depends on the time,” said Samson. “If we’re going to 2025, there’s a higher percentage that I will not run again. If we’re going next month, there’s a higher percentage. I would go again.”

He said he has to take his age and family into consideration whether he runs again or not.

“I’m 63. I need to keep in mind, I’ve got five grand-kids and three kids spend time with them while I have lots of energy,” he said.

“It’ll be a family decision. I’ll have conversation with my wife and other family members, and we’ll see.

“I feel that we’ve accomplished a lot, but there’s more to do, so we’ll wait and see how it unfolds. But so far, keep on working is the key.”