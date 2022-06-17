MAIN PHOTO: Hannah Cole of Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: An Elmsdale motocross racer has punched her ticket to an amateur national motocross championship later this summer.

Hannah Cole finished fifth overall at the Southeast Youth Regional Qualifier in Jacksonville, Florida at WW Motocross Park. Only the top six got a ticket.

At the event, the Pro Cycle Dartmouth-sponsored rider was attempting to qualify in the girls class to attend the world’s largest amateur motocross race called Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

That race is held at Loretta Lynn’s family ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from Aug. 1-6.

A video of her in action as submitted to us:

Cole will also be trying to get her ticket for the Women’s class. She will attend the championship qualifying event at Pleasure Valley Raceway in Pennsylvania to try to qualify.

The racer also competes on the Atlantic MRC series which is in N.B. and N.S. The next race in that series is set for Dream Acres, which is located in Earltown, N.S.

That competition will take place July 2 and July 3.