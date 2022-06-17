FALL RIVER: The Fall River Selects basketball program hosted their annual Classic hoops tournament last weekend in Fall River.

The tournament returned after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At games on June 12 at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre, the Selects won two of three games, with the lone loss being a tough Under-18 exhibition battle against Truro.

The Selects won championship finals for the Under-14 over Shelburne 65-47 and Under-16 as they downed Truro handily 93-58.

In the U-14 game, Tyler Mulvaugh, named tournament MVP for the Selects, led the way with 21 points, while Daniel Quinn had 17 points.

Cameron Fulton added eight points for the winners.

Shelburne was led by Parker Poole with 15 points and Sam Dixon with seven points.

Kouper Densmore earned the Monster Performer honour for the Selects.

In the U-16 final, Donovan Reid led the offence with 15 points as the Selects trounced Truro.

Jayden Lucas, named tournament MVP for the Fall River club, scored 12 points, as did Xavier Paris. Paris was named Monster Performer.

Quinn (no last name provided) led Truro with 20 points.

In an exhibition U-18 game, it was back and forth between the two clubs with Fall River getting down early but rallying for a short lead before they appeared to run out of gas down the stretch.

Cameron Weagle notched 15 points for the Selects, while Cohen Best had 12 points.

Noah Avery with 10 and Ethan Hamilton with eight also contributed to the offence for the Selects.

Truro was led by Erik (no last name provided) with 25 points. Russell (no last name given) and Quinn (no last name given) offered 15 and 12 points respectively in the win.