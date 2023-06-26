BEDFORD: A 36-year-old man from Hillsvale, East Hants has died as a result of a single-vehicle collision on June 23 in Bedford.

Halifax District RCMP say that officers were called at approximately 7:25 p.m., along with EHS and HRM Fire, to the single vehicle collision on Highway 7 at the Bedford bypass/Dartmouth Road split.

“Responding officers learned that a car travelling outbound lost control while passing another vehicle and rolled into the ditch,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

The driver and sole occupant, a 36-year-old man from Hillsvale was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hillsvale is located on the border between East Hants & West Hants.

A collision reconstructionist attended and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy 7 was closed for several hours as investigators were on scene.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” said police.

File #: 23-74614