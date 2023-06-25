WAVERLEY: Bouncy castles. Hockey shot. Mini-Putt. Face painting and tattoos. The Jenga game. Basketball shot. Bean bag toss. And more.

There was plenty to do at the Waverley Memorial Elementary School’s Spring Fling, held June 13 at the school grounds under sunny skies. The event was put on thanks to the hard work and efforts of the school’s PTC group.

The Spring Fling helped raise money for the PTC to put towards school-related events and activities.

It also was a way for many in the school community to continue to build friendships and hang out some more with their friends. Many parents were seen conversing with their neighbours as well.

The Laker News stopped by before heading off to the Lockview High sports awards for some photos:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

This youngster slides down one of the bouncy toys at the Spring Fair. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)