Bristol Matthews collects first-ever Bandolero feature victory

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a night of firsts on Fan Fest night at Scotia Speedworld on June 23.

Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews picked up her first checkered flag in the Maritime Auto Glass Beginner Bandolero division, while Jesse Deveau earned his first feature win in the Bay Equipment Rentals Sportsman division.

Other locals who took home the checkered were the 25 of Gage Gilby in the Strictly Hydraulics division; Ross Moore in TOURSEC Mini Stock; and Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski in the Outlaw Bandoleros, also his first-ever feature win.

In the beginner bandolero, Matthews, driving the Scooby Doo looking no 99, completed her recent successful finishes where she nabbed second places by getting one better in the race, her first ever checkered flag.

The throngs of fans in attendance on Fan Fest night erupted as Matthews crossed the finish line ahead of Shelby Chisholm and McKenna Little.

Matthews won one of the two heat races as well.

Brett Pashkoski in victory lane for the first time ever. (TCM Photo)

In the outlaw division, Pashkoski put his no 45 machine across the finish line first ahead of Landon Pierce and Daniel Vandenberg.

It was Pashkoski’s first feature win.

Lakeview’s Hailey Bland came home in fourth driving her no 27 Dartmouth Metals-The Laker News sponsored Bandolero. She battled back from early race issues to get the top five result.

Gilby used other racers misfortunes to get the victory and move closer to the points lead behind Ayden Christensen in the Legend feature.

Chase MacKay rallied in the 71M from an early race issue after he led for a bit in the heat for second, and Owen Mahar was third.

Christensen had issues and finished in sixth place, just behind Devin Wadden who was fifth.

Honourary East Hants resident Josh Langille grabbed fourth place.

Moore took home the win in the Mini Stock putting the no. 84 atop the podium, ahead of Chris McMullin and Colin Matthews.

Dylan MacMillan in the no 92 of Maitland won a heat race.

Deveau in the 31 held off on of the best in Pete Miller after some of the top leaders got together opening the door for him to take his first-ever Sportsman feature win.

Miller of Kennetcook came home second in the no. 92 AJK machine that was hooked up as the race went on and he was coming for the top spot.

Scott O’Neill of Enfield, who won a heat race, came home in fifth place.

Kick off your Canada Day weekend at the Speedworld next Friday night June 30 for Kiddie Rides night, presented by The Laker News. There will be some giveaways from The Laker News as well. Green flag racing will start at 7 p.m.