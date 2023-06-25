SHUBENACADIE: A 26-year-old Halifax man has been charged following an incident of aggravated assault at a campground in Shubenacadie on June 24.

RCMP say that officers from East Hants RCMP arrested the man after being informed of the assault.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. June 24, RCMP and EHS responded to a report of a disturbance at a campground on Hwy 215 in Shubenacadie.

Responding officers located a severely injured woman, a 23-year-old from Dartmouth, who was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

East Hants District RCMP announced they have charged 26-year-old Lionel Wade Thompson of Dartmouth with Aggravated Assault on June 25.

Four people (all adults), including the victim and suspect, were staying in a camper when an argument escalated between the suspect and victim.

Thompson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Shubenacadie on June 26.