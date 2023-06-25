An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A 26-year-old Halifax man has been charged following an incident of aggravated assault at a campground in Shubenacadie on June 24.

RCMP say that officers from East Hants RCMP arrested the man after being informed of the assault.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. June 24, RCMP and EHS responded to a report of a disturbance at a campground on Hwy 215 in Shubenacadie.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Responding officers located a severely injured woman, a 23-year-old from Dartmouth, who was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

East Hants District RCMP announced they have charged 26-year-old Lionel Wade Thompson of Dartmouth with Aggravated Assault on June 25.

Four people (all adults), including the victim and suspect, were staying in a camper when an argument escalated between the suspect and victim.

Thompson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Shubenacadie on June 26.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR